Sony Pictures Networks India bags exclusive media rights for Roland-Garros

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has bagged the exclusive TV and digital rights to broadcast Roland Garros between 2022-24. As part of the collaboration, SPN will broadcast the tennis tournament on its sports channels across India and the subcontinent including, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Additionally, the tournament will also be available for live-streaming on its OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Following the broadcast of the Australian Open, the company has acquired the media rights of the Roland Garros, Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head, sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, stated. “The pedigree of the French Open will help us cater to the growing tennis fanbase in India. With this acquisition, we reiterate our goal to position Sony Sports Network as the home to marquee global sports events,” he added.

The upcoming edition of Roland-Garros is scheduled to be played between May 22 to June 5, 2022. Taking its tennis repertoire into account, SPN will be giving Roland-Garros similar coverage as the Australian Open, as per the company.

For Gilles Moretton, president, French Tennis Federation, this new agreement ensures exposure in India and its subcontinent. “It means our tournament will be celebrated in the part of the world where tennis fans and Roland-Garros fans are numerous,” he said.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan. SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), MAX, MAX 2, WAH, SAB, PAL, PIX, Sony BBC Earth, Sony AATH, YAY!, SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 4, among others. Additionally, the company has digital VOD platform SonyLIV and Studio NEXT, the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. SPN is available in 167 countries.

