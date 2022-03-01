Sony Pictures Networks India acquires exclusive broadcasting rights for the Davis Cup Tie between India and Denmark

The tournament will be held on March 4 and 5, 2022

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Tuesday announced that it has bagged the exclusive media broadcasting rights for Davis Cup Tie between India and Denmark to be held on March 4 and 5, 2022. With the deal, SPN will broadcast the tournament on Sony TEN 2 channels across India and the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, along with live-streaming the tournament on their OTT platform, SonyLIV.

“With India being the host for the tournament, tennis fans in India are looking forward to watching team India serve up Denmark with the home ground advantage. Our viewers will get to cheer on top Indian players like Rohit Rajpal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan who will be playing for their country,” Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said about the acquisition.

The Davis Cup World Group play-off tie between India and Denmark will be played at Delhi Gymkhana Club’s grass court. Under the leadership of captain Rohit Rajpal and the mentorship of coach Zeeshan Ali, the Indian team comprises players such as Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan. Denmark will feature players such as Mikael Torpegaard, Johannes Ingildsen, Christian Sigsgaard and Elmer Møller.

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation, Japan. SPN has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), MAX, WAH, SAB, PAL, PIX and PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, YAY!, SonyLIV, among others. SPN claims to reach out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

Read Also: Quint Digital Media Limited enters into a binding term sheet agreement with Adani Group

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook