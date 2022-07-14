Sony Pictures Networks India acquires exclusive broadcast rights to World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has acquired the media rights for the World Athletics Championships Oregon22, which is scheduled from July 15 – 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, United States. As per the company, this deal will give SPN rights to broadcast the upcoming edition of the World Athletics Championships on its sports channels across India and the subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka The association will also allow SPN to showcase all video-on-demand content for its viewers.

“We are pleased to have acquired the media rights of World Athletics Championships Oregon22 for India and the subcontinent. The World Athletics Championships Oregon22 is anticipated to be a gathering of the world athletes,” Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer, distribution and head – sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said.

The World Athletics Championships Oregon22, will be live telecast across SONY TEN 2 channels in India as well as livestreamed on SPN’s OTT platform, SonyLIV. The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships and will mark the first time the US hosts the most prestigious event in the sport. The 10-day grand sporting competition will host 2,000 athletes representing more than 200 nations, who will aim to give their best performance across 49 track and field disciplines.

“India is an important and growing market for athletics, partly as a consequence of the rising performance level of Indian athletes at our major championships. As a global organisation we want our sport to be available to athletics fans in every country in the world and this agreement with Sony Pictures Networks India will help us achieve that,” Jon Ridgeon, CEO, World Athletics, stated.

For India, Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra will lead the country’s charge, heading a strong contingent that will include: Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men’s Shot Put), Kamalpreet Kaur (Women’s Discus Throw), Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km Race Walk), Rahul Rohilla (Men’s 20km Race Walk), Sandeep Kumar (Men’s 20km Race Walk), Murali Sreeshankar (Men’s Long Jump), Jeswin Aldrin (Men’s Long Jump), Abdulla Aboobacker (Men’s Triple Jump), Avinash Sable (Men’s 3000m Steeplechase), Praveen Chitravel (Men’s Triple Jump), Seema Punia (Women’s discus throw) along with a team for the men’s 4×400 relay and more.

