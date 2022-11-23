Sony Pictures Networks acquires exclusive television rights to broadcast the India tour of Bangladesh 2022

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) has announced that it has bagged the exclusive television rights to broadcast the India tour of Bangladesh 2022. According to the company, the series will add to the non-stop cricket action on Sony Sports Network, it added.

We are happy to note that Sony Sports Network has acquired the broadcast rights for India’s tour of Bangladesh 2022, Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, chief executive officer (CEO), Bangladesh Cricket Board, said. “Sony Sports Network is among the industry leaders, and the broadcast quality and standards will be befitting of a much-anticipated series like this one,” he added.

Starting 4th December 2022, the Indian cricket team will visit Bangladesh led by Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Team India’s line-up will include players such as Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami among others. The tour would comprise three one-day internationals (ODIs) and two tests, before they prepare to take on Sri Lanka in January 2023.

