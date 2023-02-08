Sony Networks brings Saudi Pro League action to Indian subcontinent

Sony Pictures Networks India has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. As part of this deal, the broadcaster will be televising the football league across the Indian subcontinent – India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka besides non-exclusive telecast in Afghanistan.

Further, SPN will also live-stream all the matches on its OTT platform, SonyLIV.

The move comes after Cristiano Ronaldo, often regarded as the greatest footballer to have stepped on the pitch, signed for Al-Nassr football club of the Saudi Pro League. The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth over 200 million euros, making him the highest earning football player ever.

Ronaldo’s inclusion in Al Nassr is a major push for both the club and the league, and the remainder of the 2023 season is poised to get a higher viewership across the world.

Al Nassr plays Al-Wehda next in the Saudi League. The match will be available live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD channels on February 9 from 11:00 pm (IST), a statement from the company said.

