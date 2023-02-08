scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Sony Networks brings Saudi Pro League action to Indian subcontinent

SPN will also live-stream all the matches on its OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Written by BrandWagon Online
Sony Networks brings Saudi Pro League action to Indian subcontinent
Sony Sports Network will broadcast the Saudi Pro League featuring Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sony Pictures Networks India has bagged the broadcasting rights for the Saudi Pro League 2022-23. As part of this deal, the broadcaster will be televising the football league across the Indian subcontinent – India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka besides non-exclusive telecast in Afghanistan.

Further, SPN will also live-stream all the matches on its OTT platform, SonyLIV.

The move comes after Cristiano Ronaldo, often regarded as the greatest footballer to have stepped on the pitch, signed for Al-Nassr football club of the Saudi Pro League. The 5-time Ballon d’Or winner signed a two-and-a-half-year contract worth over 200 million euros, making him the highest earning football player ever.

Also Read

Ronaldo’s inclusion in Al Nassr is a major push for both the  club and the league, and the remainder of the 2023 season is poised to get a higher viewership across the world.

Al Nassr plays Al-Wehda next in the Saudi League. The match will be available live on Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD channels on February 9 from 11:00 pm (IST), a statement from the company said.

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 15:59 IST