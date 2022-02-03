Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment announce the launch of Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India

Vijay Singh has been appointed as the CEO

Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment on Thursday announced the creation of ‘Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India’ (SETVI), a new entertainment company focused on creating ventures for media talent in India.

SETVI combines the expertise and global reach of both companies, leveraging the vast pool of commercial talent and star-power in India to build investment opportunities, partnerships, metaverse solutions and more for talent. Talent represented by SETVI will also benefit from potential partnerships and global opportunities across the wider Sony Group, such as Sony PlayStation and Sony Electronics.

SETVI will leverage our expertise, deep local relationships and global reach to give talent the potential to scale, become household brands and fully realise their creative and commercial potential, Shridhar Subramaniam, president of corporate strategy and market development in Asia and Middle East, Sony Music Entertainment, said. “The digital revolution and India’s unique start-up culture bring huge opportunities and SETVI’s role will be to partner with talent to build and serve their fans in exciting new ways,” Subramaniam added further.

“Sony Group’s ecosystem in India offers far-reaching and unique opportunities for talent to build their brands in an authentic way,” Sanford Panitch, president, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, stated.

To be noted, Shridhar Subramaniam, Sanford Panitch, and N.P. Singh (managing director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India) comprise SETVI’s board of directors, and Vijay Singh will lead the new company as CEO.

Singh joins having been CEO at Fox Star Studios for over a decade from 2010 to 2020. Prior to this, Singh was managing director of developing markets at the Tetley Group in London, and also brings music industry experience to the role, having previously led Sony Music Entertainment India as managing director from 1996 to 2002.

“Our ambition is to work as advisors to talent to build their wealth and legacy and unlock the best monetisation opportunities for them in India and the world. I look forward to working with talent to fulfill their ambitions in the coming years,” Singh stated in the new role.

