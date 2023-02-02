Sony India bags broadcasting rights for Davis Cup for 2023 and 2024 season

Sony Pictures Networks India has bagged the exclusive broadcasting rights for Davis Cup in India for 2023 and 2024. Sportsfive, a global media rights agency helped the broadcaster in securing the deal, under which, it will televise the Tennis tournament across the Indian subcontinent, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka on its sports channels, besides live-streaming it on its OTT platform, SonyLiv.

As part of this collaboration, Sony will telecast the qualifiers and finals of the Davis Cup for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

“With the addition of the Davis Cup, we are happy to include another prestigious tournament to our extensive tennis portfolio that includes the Australian Open, Roland Garros & the US Open. Our consistent efforts to grow the tennis viewership base in India, has led to a considerable increase in reach for all three grand slams in our portfolio.” said Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer – distribution & international business and head – sports cluster, Sony Pictures Networks India:

The Davis Cup, often referred to as the ‘World Cup of Tennis’, has witnessed the participation of over 144 professionals coming from over 135 countries. The USA with 32 titles and Australia with 28 have been the powerhouses of the tournament in its 110-year rich history.

The Qualifiers of the 111th iteration of the Davis cup will be played between men’s tennis teams from 24 countries. The Qualifiers will include four singles and one doubles match in a home-and-away format. The qualifiers will then face 2022’s finalists, Canada & Australia, along with the wild cards Italy and Spain.

