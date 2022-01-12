Sonali Banerji joins BC Web Wise as creative director

In her new role, Banerji will be working for the agency’s key accounts

Digital marketing agency BC Web Wise has appointed Sonali Banerji as creative director. In her new role, Banerji will be working for key accounts. Her role will focus on building campaigns for BC WebWise and their clients. “We found a perfect fit in Sonali, someone who thinks on her feet, and beyond the obvious,” Chaaya Baradhwaaj, founder and MD, BC WebWise, said.



“Sonali comes with a rich experience of working across industries. This is the kind of talent we always need – someone who is up and running from day one, understands the need for creative excellence, as well as business compulsions. We look forward to her fresh perspective and creative excellence,” Baradhwaaj added.



Banerji brings with her 18 years of experience in the advertising industry. She has worked across various companies such as Marching Ants, Asymmetrique, Radio Mirchi, and Group M. She has worked with brands across FMCG, telecom, insurance, fashion, realty, and entertainment verticals including Star Group, Set India, Skoda India, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gyproc, Zee TV, Big Bazaar, Pantaloons, P&G, among others.



According to Dinesh Swamy, chief creative Officer, BC WebWise , this appointment will add a new dimension to the agency’s creative process as Banerji understands data and combines it with emotion which will be a strong narrative in the campaigns.



“As a new fish in the pond, I am looking forward to doing work that adds value to brands and helps them create meaningful impressions. Considering that digital has been adding new dimensions and technology innovations have been a driving force, the aim is to get brands to stand-out and achieve their goals. The focus will be on smartly dividing challenges and identifying opportunities to weave stories that are insight-driven and help create magic,” Banerji stated.

