Somany Ceramics appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative agency of record

Somany Ceramics has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as its creative agency of record. The agency will manage the full-service creative mandate for a range of products from the company under its tiles and bathware category.

“As we take Somany into the next chapter of growth, we wanted an agency that is more of a business partner than just being a creative agency for us. In L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, we found the right balance of creative excellence and entrepreneurial spirit to partner us in our growth endeavours,” Minal Somany, brand custodian, Somany Ceramics said.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi was selected after a multi-agency pitch and will play a key role in devising vital and new-age communication strategies for Somany as it seeks to increase its foothold and reach with the Indian consumers.

“It’s an exciting category with a lot of action on every front and we would want to add the needed fuel to achieve the brand’s vision. Our mandate is to help the brand realise its true potential and business to achieve leadership in volume and value,” Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stated.

“Somany has been defining the category and we believe there is a huge potential on the brand to do great work and create brand preference for the consumers,” Atin Wahal, EVP – L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, added.

In the last five decades, Somany Ceramics has established itself with a presence in India, Africa, The Middle East, the United Kingdom and Russia. Somany is a décor solutions provider. Its range of products includes ceramic walls and floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, digital tiles, sanitary ware, and bath fittings as well as tiles laying solutions.

