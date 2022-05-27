Soha Ali Khan joins Clensta as brand promoter

Gurgaon-based start-up Clensta has roped in actor and social media influencer, Soha Ali Khan, as its brand promoter. The move comes as the brand seeks to strengthen its position as every homemaker’s go-to brand for homecare products and enhance its brand equity.

“Our homecare range has been curated with EBDC technology, keeping in mind the needs of a modern Indian household. Our products are effective, innovative, and sustainable, while also being pocket friendly. We wanted somebody just as special to promote our products and Soha beautifully fits the DNA of the brand. The association will help us in strengthening our connection with mothers and home-maker and enhance the brand appeal,” Puneet Gupta, CEO and founder, Clensta said.

With this association, Khan will be seen promoting Clensta’s range of EBDC technology-based homecare products that come with smart refills. Soha’s association with the brand has begun with the launch of a digital film where she talks about Clensta’s range of homecare products and how the range aids homemakers in keeping their household free from germs and other allergens.

“As a mother, maintaining home hygiene is a full-time job; you want to always ensure your child is protected and safe from germs and other allergens. Clensta, with its EBDC technology-based home care products, is a godsend for every mother who is constantly worrying about her home hygiene. What is even more impressive is how the products are cost-effective and minimise single-use plastic,” Khan stated on the association.

Clensta started its journey in 2016 in scientific collaboration with IIT Delhi. So far, Clensta claims to have developed more than five technologies and filed more than 21 patents catering to over 35 products and planning to launch about 65 products this year.

