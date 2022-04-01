Softline Womenswear ropes in Kiara Advani as brand ambassador

Softline Womenswear, the brand from the house of Rupa & Company Limited, has brought actress Kiara Advani on board as its brand ambassador. As part of the association, the actress will be endorsing the womenswear product range of Softline, including leggings, palazzos, pants, among others. The company will be launching a series of campaigns with the new brand ambassador highlighting the range of Softline’s brand offerings available for the customers. These campaigns will be unveiled both online and offline. “Our partnership with Kiara Advani will ensure that the brand reaches and appeals to much wider and younger consumers,” Vikash Agarwal, president, Rupa & Co. Ltd.

As per the company, Kiara Advani represents the Softline’s persona to a T. Her unstoppable energy, and versatility align with Softline’s wide range of product portfolio. “I look forward to being associated with the decades-old brand Softline from the house of Rupa & Co. The brand resonates with the youngsters offering unique designs and comfort at the same time. It is one of the very few brands that strikes a chord with people pan India,” Advani added.

Rupa & Company Ltd. is a knitwear innerwear product company that offers products such as innerwear, casual wear, thermal wear and sleep wear for men, women and kids. The company started its business in 1968 and has manufacturing units in Domjur, Tirupur, Bangalore and Ghaziabad. The company’s portfolio offers brands such as Frontline, Jon, Air, Macroman, Euro, Bumchums, Torrido, Thermocot, Kidline, Footline, Softline, among others. Rupa & Company also have exclusive licences for international brands such as FCUK and FOTL.

