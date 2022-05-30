Socxo launches social marketing tool Socxly in India

Brand advocacy platform Socxo has launched Socxly in India. Socxly is an organic social marketing platform of products and acts as a one-stop tool for content marketers and creators. “Socxly is the next level of short links, which is a need in today’s expanding digital media universe. It aims at being a game-changer tool for content creators and marketers who use ‘short links’ for social posts, to differentiate their content in today’s ever-demanding social media universe,” the company stated.

Besides helping marketers create quick short links with ‘Branded URLs’ on its web and mobile app, Socxly will offer a fully integrated set of features to make the short links ‘smarter’ for social sharing and posting, by allowing marketers to configure the short links as clickable social cards, insert call to action banners and pixel retarget codes, embed UTM and URI parameters for any brand/non-brand content including file based links.



“We realised that Content/social marketers were underutilising the power of social media and were dependent on multiple tools to run their organic content posting on their social pages. Socxly is an attempt to offer a single point solution to marketers for all their ‘organic social marketing and campaign’ efforts and along with its core tool Socxo, to increase the value of their content marketing by further distributing/amplifying through trusted influencer/brand advocacy,” Sudarsan Rao, co-founder and CEO, Socxo, said.



The key objective for social posting is to drive awareness/demand/lead generation by attracting users to view the posts, activate them to engage, click and take the users to the intended landing pages for conversion/sales. Furthermore, Socxly will offer organic social campaigns feature, to drive social referral marketing for customer advocacy, employee, or partner referral marketing on social media.

