Socxo enters into a strategic partnership with Xoxoday

The cloud-based brand advocacy platform Socxo has announced a strategic partnership by integrating its brand advocacy platform with Xoxoday Plum. This partnership enables seamless rewards and redemption experience for Socxo’s global customers through Xoxoday’s pioneering technology infrastructure and helps Socxo drive value for its users.

With this integration with Xoxoday Plum, customers and their users can view global reward options and redeem their points with a single click, Sudarsan Rao, co-founder, Socxo, said. “The initial years of our Brand Advocacy product experience covered the back end of the spectrum of designing the advocacy program, enabling content management, and creating activity points to engage the users. Socxo is now the first platform in the Brand Advocacy space to offer a fully integrated product from concept to implementation,” he added.

Xoxoday is a fintech SaaS with rewards, incentives, and loyalty products. Xoxoday Plum helps automate rewards, incentives and payouts programs at a global scale with multi-lingual, multi-currency, and multi-region capabilities. Socxo’s Brand Advocacy Platform aims to help corporates design and implement their brand/employee advocacy programs and power up organic reach to their content and social marketing initiatives. It offers a ‘comprehensive content and user experience’, right from AI-enabled content discovery/curation/ publishing and end-user engagement, content sharing, gamification, leader boards, extensive analytics. “Xoxoday’s product suite is designed to make business growth stories rewarding by enabling organisations to engage with and motivate their key stakeholders – employees, channel partners, and customers,” Manoj Agarwal, co-founder, Xoxoday, stated.

Socxo claims to be on a growth spree through various partnerships and product development initiatives in the organic social media marketing space. The company had recently launched Socxly, a “smart linking” tool, which redefines the way short links for content are created and posted on social media.

Read Also: Grapes bags the integrated creative mandate for Zee Media

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook