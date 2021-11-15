Sociowash wins digital mandate for Hero Lectro

Sociowash will focus on crafting digital campaigns for the brand

Sociowash has won the digital mandate for Hero Lectro, a part of Hero Moto Corp. As part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for Hero Lectro’s digital marketing strategies and amplification of the social media presence. The mandate was won by the Delhi office of Sociowash, following a multi-agency pitch.

“This new partnership gives us a great deal of confidence in building a future we’ve always envisioned as a brand. From early on Hero Lectro has focussed on tech and digital platforms, be it in our E-Cycles themselves or in our marketing strategy. As the category expands at a fast pace year on year, our investment and dependency on digital marketing takes more importance than traditional media,” Rachit Gupta, CMO, Hero Lectro, said.

Sociowash, the full-service digital marketing agency, will focus on crafting digital campaigns for the brand to amplify its reach and awareness. In addition, it will also focus on creating an active online community. One of the primary goals of the partnership is to turn the new-age product of Hero Lectro into a must-have lifestyle product.

“With our dictum of adding values, we are excited to be pedaling towards expanding Hero Lectro’s footprint and solidifying its position at full throttle. Looking forward to building a new and fulfilling path together with the brand, strategically as well as in terms of reaching out to the audience on a deeper level with our instruments of creativity and planning,” Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, stated.

Hero Lectro has been actively promoting a new lifestyle through its E-Cycle products. The new range of E-Cycles is seeing a spike in sales during the fuel price hikes, a statement from Sociowash claimed.

