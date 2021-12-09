Sociowash bags the creative mandate for Big Bazaar

Big Bazaar plans to amplify its social reach through platforms like Facebook, Instagram and more with content that is more relatable and helps strike a conversation with the target audience

Sociowash has won the social media mandate for Big Bazaar. Managed by Sociowash’s Mumbai office, the mandate was won through a competitive pitch process including some of the leading agencies. “Partnering with India’s leading retail brand is a major win for our Mumbai team. We’re thrilled to add such a household name to our roster of clients while strengthening our presence in India. Our expertise will be focused on effectively communicating the brand’s purpose to a wide range of audiences. We’re excited to contribute to Big Bazaar’s primary goals and digital objectives,” Pranav Agarwal, co-founder, Sociowash, said.

Big Bazaar is India’s largest chain of discount department stores with over 250 stores pan india. The chain provides all the products under one roof from food to fashion to household items. With digital presence taking a higher priority for all the brands out there, Big Bazaar plans to amplify its social reach through platforms like Facebook, Instagram and more with content that is more relatable and helps strike a conversation with the target audience.

As part of the mandate, Sociowash will be responsible for social media and performance marketing assets. This consists of strategising for and amplifying their social media presence across Instagram and Facebook with the key objective of increasing engagement and brand recall. The agency will be working closely with the marketing team at Big Bazaar to implement strategies that are aligned with the brand’s goals

For Pawan Sarda, CMO, Future Group, to be partnering with Sociowash for the social media marketing mandate. “Their team brought in new ideas, as well as a clear distinction in strategy across Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. We’re confident that working with Sociowash will help us create stronger engagement with our audience,” he added.

Sociowash is a full-service creative digital agency with an aim to connect brands to the world in the most innovative way possible. The agency provides a plethora of services including social media marketing, media planning, collateral design, website design and development, youth marketing, video production, influencer marketing, animation, and more.

