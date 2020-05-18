Society Tea’s #StayAtHome campaign encourages people to stay in and safe

The #StayAtHome campaign illustrates all those small moments in the day, wherein people come together to brew a delightful experience over a cup of chai

With social distancing being the need of the hour, Society Tea has launched a new #StayAtHome campaign urging people to stay safe at home till the world comes back to normalcy again. The campaign has been launched on the digital platforms of the tea brand showcasing the memories, we collectively spend as a community, around tea.

“The #StayAtHome campaign illustrates all those small moments in the day, wherein people come together to brew a delightful experience over a cup of chai. Thereby giving the message that until such a time comes again, #StayAtHome #StayIndoors #StaySafeAtHome,” Society Tea said in a statement.

According to Karan Shah, director, Society Tea, the brand has always been subtly invested in its duty towards society. “With the inspiration to brew delightful experiences and conversations over chai, we at Society Tea have recently incorporated the visually appealing #StayAtHome campaign, to portray simple and small memories during the day, when we come together as a community to enjoy our tea together. Until such a time is back, let’s not only stay safe, but also look forward to enjoying these moments with our friends, family and close ones.”

Founded by Hiravan Pranjivandas in Maharashtra, Society Tea presently has around 40% market share of packaged tea in the state. Society Tea has considerable presence in other states such as Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Chennai, Punjab, Rajasthan and Delhi. The company’s product portfolio includes herbal tea, one minute tea, dairy products, leaf tea, masala tea, green tea, iced tea and one minute coffee. The brand has also recently launched its online store to make its products available on the digital platform.

