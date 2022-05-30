Sociapa bags digital and creative mandate for French Essence

Marketing agency, Sociapa has bagged the digital and creative solutions mandate for French Essence, a brand by Spectra Care.

This is yet another step for Sociapa towards achieving its goal, Dheeraj Raj, founder, Sociapa, said. “We are certain that we will be successful in making the brand reach its target groups through effective communication and campaigns. We create real brand experiences that include and inspire audiences in every touch point using a full spectrum of creative skills with a cost-effective approach. We strive to up the game by offering the best strategies including brand communication and campaigns for the brands,” Dheeraj Raj, founder, Sociapa, said.

For Nidhi Gupta, director, Spectra Care, with the changing dynamics it is extremely crucial for a brand to keep up. “We believe Sociapa will do justice to our vision of taking French Essence forward, as we aim to make significant contributions towards strengthening our online and offline presence,” she stated.

Sociapa’s services are primarily categorised into three sections. One, digital marketing – social media marketing, influencer marketing, website development, creative designing, email marketing, SEO, product launch, performance marketing; Two, creative marketing – packaging designing, logo designing, product shoot and three, video production – product detailer videos, video campaigns, corporate shoots.

