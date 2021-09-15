Social Panga bags integrated marketing mandate for Infinity Learn

The brand has launched a campaign titled ‘Aage Ka Kya Socha Hai’

Social Panga, an integrated creative and digital marketing agency, has won integrated marketing mandate for Infinity Learn. The agency will be responsible for digital marketing, social media, media buying and production for Infinity Learn as part of the mandate. “With our expertise in scaling up brands and specialisation in education and technology we are confident to create a mark in the industry. We look forward to building the brand strategically and reaching out to the audience on a deeper level and provide effective solutions for them through our communication,” Himanshu Arora, co-founder, Social Panga, said.

Infinity Learn is a part of the educational group Sri Chaitanya. Now, the group is eyeing to seize opportunities in edtech through Infinity Learn. Social Panga will scale up the brand’s media footprint using a clutter-breaking strategy in the growing industry, the agency said in a statement. It has also launched a campaign titled ‘Aage Ka Kya Socha Hai’ for the brand. The brand has tried to convey that users don’t think about the future (Aage ka kya socha hai) but also see the success with Infinity learn by choosing the right course that helps prepare for competitive exams, Ujjwal Singh, CEO, Infinity Learn said.

“We are working towards bringing a success formula that will reimagine online classroom teaching and be a ‘Single place’ to foster learning through assessing themselves scientifically, provide live-classes, help students with homework/ doubts-solving and foster self-learning at home and that will be the core of our communication,” Singh added.

According to Social Panga’s Arora, the campaign has tried to showcase the dilemmas the students go through while choosing their career path. While the campaign has been released on digital, the brand will scale up activities across all marketing channels in the coming days.

The agency claims to have a diversified portfolio of over 100 brands. It is working with clients across categories such as Myntra, Cure.fit, Bosch, 3M, Manipal Hospitals, Himalaya, Tata health, Pepperfry, Disney Junior, Karnataka Tourism, Mother’s recipe, Amazon, Mamaearth, among others.

