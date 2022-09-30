Social Neeti wins digital mandate for Tynimo

Digital media management company Social Neeti has won the digital mandate for lifestyle brand Tynimo. As per the mandate, Social Neeti will work closely on Tynimo’s social media management, marketing strategy and organic growth for digital presence of the brand.

“Social Neeti’s team strategy and creative knack is a combination which makes them an ideal fit for our brand. They have a good understanding of how our target market works and their ideas have the right intersection with the market,” Vaibhav Jain, founder, Tynimo, stated on the association with Social Neeti. Tynimo started as a lifestyle brand with an aim to sell high quality, appealing products at affordable prices.

“Tynimo’s aim towards sustainable lifestyle products is a great initiative. We have started working with them on various verticals to integrate this aim with a strong brand presence,” Swarna Daga Mimani, founder, Social Neeti, said.

