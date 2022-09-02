Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Shiraz

Digital agency Social Neeti has bagged the social media marketing and branding mandate of Mughlai restaurant Shiraz Golden Restaurant. They will also look after their PR, working on organising and executing campaigns on various platforms. Together with eWards, a SaaS startup based in Kolkata, they will be creating their SaaS software based on order taking platforms, to push sales through performance marketing strategies.

“With SocialNeeti’s knack in digital marketing, we are likely to reach a national audience. Today, customers look for more when interacting with brands across channels and consuming their products. Together with Social Neeti, we intend to provide fresh and unique ideas and concepts that will make it easier for us to connect with and cater to the new-age foodies better,” Ishtiaque Ahmed, owner, Shiraz said on the appointment with the agency.

Shiraz Golden Restaurant is one of the few Awadhi restaurants that carries a legacy forward and they also embellished the Dum Pukht style of cooking with aromatic ingredients and dried fruits.

“We have Shiraz onboard and working parallely with their rich history and new age digital marketing will be enriching. On the digital marketing front, we will work closely with the brand to establish a compelling online presence. We will give their social media presence an incredibly fresh and dynamic look. We look forward to a lot of groundbreaking strategies that not only push creative boundaries but also have a beneficial influence on the business,” Shalu Dugar, director, Social Neeti, stated.

Social Neeti is an ROI driven digital marketing company based in Kolkata. Since its inception, the company claims to have worked extensively with clients to provide a complete customer experience. In the over three years of the organisation, the agency claims to have expanded to three countries, over 15 cities and served over 400 brands. It provides services such as branding, social media marketing, website design and development, Google Adwords, search engine optimisation, WhatsApp and email marketing, among others.

