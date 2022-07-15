Social Neeti bags digital mandate for Head Turners

Social Neeti has won the digital mandate for Head Turners, the chain of salons in East India. As part of the win, Social Neeti will be looking at everything from conception to implementation. The mandate covers the brand’s social media strategies, and it also entails developing the brand’s positioning strategies. To drive business growth across the map, the firm will also take control of performance marketing.

“In association with Social Neeti, we hope to widen the reach and establish Head Turners as one of India’s most powerful brands in the hair and beauty care sector. We anticipate successful campaigns for our brand and aim to reach the masses,” Niraj Killa, director, Head Turners Salon, said on the association.

Head Turners Salon is a chain of salons in East India. Since 2003, they offer hair, skin, bridal and nail services. They have theme based salons: Industrial Salon, English Look Salon, French architecture inspired Salon, Nature themed Salon to name a few. They offer various membership and loyalty programs to their customers. Apart from salons, they train and groom individuals into professionals through their in-house academy.

“As a brand, Head Turners has created quite a buzz, thanks to its exceptional services and offerings. It has made significant contributions to professional grooming and development. We’ll be looking at creative social media marketing approaches to elevate their presence across all platforms by tapping into their USPs,” Swarna Daga Mimani, founder, Social Neeti, stated.

