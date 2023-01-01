Social media’s top searches 2022 

Benedict XVI, who shocked the world’s 1.2 billion followers of the Roman Catholic Church when he became the first pope to resign in almost six centuries, died. He was 95.

“With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.



Further information will be provided as soon as possible.” pic.twitter.com/O5dxoPaVkT — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) December 31, 2022

Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans of Barbara Walters, the ABC News journalist who defined an era of celebrity interviews. In half a century at the network, she interviewed everyone from Richard Nixon to Fidel Castro to Monica Lewinsky, who discussed her affair with former US President Bill Clinton. She was 93.

Simplest and best tribute to exemplify the Barbara Walters legacy :



On her final show on The View, they just brought one female journalist after another to honour her. All ages, races, from NBC to FOX, to say thank you. She’s completely overwhelmed and touched. pic.twitter.com/923BqlU7CG — Lucas Meyer (@meyer_lucas) December 31, 2022

Google’s No. 1 search in 2022 around the world was Wordle, the five-letter word game. Top news was Ukraine and the most searched celebrity was Johnny Depp. In the US, the top searches were the same, although “election results” topped Ukraine.

Queen Elizabeth II was the most-searched death globally in 2022. Paneer pasanda was the leading recipe.

Data | According to #Google Trends, along with #IPL, other sporting events such as the Asia Cup, the #FIFAWorldCup, the #ICCT20WorldCup, the Commonwealth Games, and the Indian Super League were also part of the top 10 searched items in #India. Read here:https://t.co/CZn195hdv1 — The Hindu (@the_hindu) December 31, 2022

Donald Trump’s tax returns show how the former president used a range of write-offs in the US tax code to pay little or no federal income tax, according to six years of records released Friday by a House panel. The returns, which include his personal and business filings from 2015 to 2020, are the first complete look into Trump’s tax records for the years he was running for office and in the White House. The release comes just days before Democrats relinquish their House majority, which will end much of their ability to investigate him.

Every candidate for federal office should have their tax returns automatically released. Then we wouldn’t have had to spend so long chasing down Donald Trump’s. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 27, 2022

