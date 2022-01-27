Social media has emerged as one of the primary influences for making buying decisions for Bharat users: Report

Bharat users are at par with India users when it comes to participating in online financial activities

Bharat users are more engaged on social media as compared to India users, a report titled ‘Bharat – The Neo India’ by social media platform ShareChat and GroupM, revealed. 29% of Bharat users post content daily at least once as compared to 22% of India users. Bharat chooses to stay updated via social media as 39% of Bharat uses it as their primary source of news consumption. Like India, the majority of Bharat users prefer streaming free videos over watching TV. Daily, 50% of Bharat users stream free video online and about 47% watch TV.



Social media also emerged as one of the primary influences for making buying decisions for Bharat users. Bharat is increasingly shopping online with 46% buying gadgets online in 2021, followed by other categories like travel bookings, food, clothing and accessories, beauty and skincare are also popular.



Not just this, the survey finds that Bharat users are as affluent and digitally savvy as India users. Bharat users are at par with India users when it comes to participating in online financial activities. In terms of choice of payment mode, Bharat users are adept at using UPI for online transactions and have a lead over India users in terms of net-banking and debit cards transactions online. Among Bharat users, 56% use UPI and 49% use mobile wallets multiple times a week. Breaking away from traditional means, Bharat users are investing in stocks, mutual funds, e-gold and even cryptocurrency.



The report classifies users that prefer Indic language on social media as Bharat users and India users as the ones that prefer using English, across all the regions of India. Bharat users are spread across the country with nearly 40% present in metros and 53% in non-metros. The findings in the report are based on a primary survey by YouGov, conducted among 3,432 social media users across 17 Indian states and with inputs from Kantar on Indic language urban active internet users.



Furthermore, the report also revealed that Bharat users are showing a propensity to pay for online content with 27% already using paid video streaming services daily. In terms of voice search, Bharat users are leading with 26%, as compared to 15% of Indian users. 21% of Bharat posts content four to five times a week compared to 17% of India.



“Bharat users are taking social media by storm. It is interesting to note that the language first users are at par with English language first users when it comes to digital presence, use of online transaction methods, and shopping habits. Bharat users also outrank when it comes to consuming news, food and beverages, health and fitness, and travel-related categories online,” Ajit Varghese, chief commercial officer of ShareChat, said.



As per Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia, from the media planning aspect, Bharat is unique in many ways – this is mostly because all the cities that make Bharat are Indic language-heavy, fragmented and display their own sets of consumer behaviour traits. “Brands and media planners looking to reach target audiences across the country should focus on a customised approach for this segment,” he added.

