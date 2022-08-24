Social Donut acquires publisher first network Traffic Venue

Global digital marketing and performance agency Social Donut acquired performance-driven network Traffic Venue for an undisclosed amount. Traffic Venue will become part of Social Donut and will be rebranded as Traffic Venue, a Social Donut Company.

Creating brands online through smart targeting, engaging creative, and seamless experiences is what advertisers care about, and Traffic Venue is the leading solution provider in this hyper-growth category, Himanshu Pandey, co-founder and head, performance marketing, Social Donut, said. “The combination of their expertise in this segment and our experience working with large portfolio enterprises and global performance marketers has enabled us to offer clients at all stages of their growth a full suite of performance marketing solutions,” he added.

With marketers demanding increased accountability for their marketing spends and building brands through performance marketing channels, Social Donut’s continued growth strategy will be supported by the acquisition of Traffic Venue. In addition, it extends Social Donut’s suite of performance marketing solutions for marketers.

Traffic Venue was founded by Anurag Kalra and combines expertise in digital performance and ad platforms to make it one of the country’s leading direct publisher networks. As one of the top ad networks in the industry, Traffic Venue claims to have a proven track record of innovation. “We truly share the same DNA. Together with Social Donut, Traffic Venue serves the leading brands on a global scale, extending our capabilities and offerings to provide solutions beyond traditional solutions” Kalra stated.

With a vision that creativity and marketing should combine in an era of digital transformation, Social Donut was established in 2018. Besides emphasising creativity, the firm develops data-driven concepts targeted to new-age clients, as well as outreach skills to influencers and talent.

This acquisition will provide Social Donuts clients with better access to new data-driven solutions and the existing clientele of Traffic Venue will benefit from the overall creative emphasis in marketing.

A previous version of the bill, introduced in March 2021, was opposed by two technology industry trade groups that Meta Platforms’ (META.O) Facebook, and Alphabet’s (GOOGL.O) Google belong to – the Computer & Communications Industry Association and NetChoice.

The updated bill would cover news publishers with fewer than 1,500 full-time employees and non-network news broadcasters. It would allow them to work together to win better deals from Facebook, Google and other large platforms, according to the news release.

The 2021 legislation would have applied to any print, broadcast or digital news organization with a dedicated editorial staff that published at least on a weekly basis.

