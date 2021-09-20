Social commerce platform Trell acquires Womaniya

Trell claims to have over 100 million downloads and 50 million monthly active users

Social commerce platform Trell has acquired mobile application Womaniya. With this acquisition, the company plans to bring in more comprehensive solutions to improve efficiency, help, and facilitate collaborations among the women’s community. According to Pulkit Agrawal, CEO and co-founder, Trell, Womaniya is a great strategic fit for Trell as the latter will create significant value for the community of women who account for more than 60% of Trell’s user base, and generate more than 72% of the content on the platform.

“We are happy to welcome Womaniya’s impressive team to the Trell family. With Womaniya’s expertise and Trell’s reach, we will create innovative solutions that educate and empower women, as well as provide them with financial inclusion and the freedom to monetize through social commerce,” Agrawal said.

Trell enables its users to create and consume relevant and meaningful content across categories like fashion, beauty, DIY, health and wellness, movies and TV reviews, food, travel and in 10 regional languages. The platform claims to have over 100 million downloads and 50 million monthly active users. The platform started its social commerce segment in August 2020.

“Through Womaniya, we were able to build a strong community of over 400,000 women from tier-2 and tier-3 cities of India. To grow and reach out to more women with credible sources, we always wanted to explore how a sustainable business can be built on a community foundation. Trell, as a social commerce platform, has successfully integrated commerce with the content and community offerings. The collaboration will enable us to empower more women across the country,” Siddharth Kothari and Lakhan Suchdev, founders, Womaniya, said.

Womaniya,a mobile application only for women, offers information around pregnancy , through several formats such as original videos, infographics, and articles. Moreover, it also provides support from gynecologists and experts in question-answer format and live sessions.

