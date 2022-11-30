Social Beat bags social media mandate for Sanfe

Digital marketing solutions company Social Beat has been awarded the social media marketing mandate for the women grooming brand, Sanfe. According to the company, Social Beat will manage its social media content and strategy as well.

Sanfe is a young brand which needs guidance for its communication, Archit Aggarwal, co-founder, Sanfe, said. “With Social Beat’s experience and stronghold in the digital ecosystem, I am certain that we will achieve a productive communication strategy with the right audience and strengthen our engagement in spreading awareness about women grooming needs in a right and effective manner,” he added.

With this partnership, the company aims to bolster its social media campaigns across brand and product categories and help widen its reach to ensure strong positioning and greater visibility among its target audience, it claimed.

