Social Beat bags digital mandate of Happilo

Social Beat has won the digital mandate of Happilo Private Limited. The agency will be responsible for scaling Happilo’s brand across digital channels. Social Beat will scale the online presence and increase sales through the website and marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart. The company will also help drive organic visibility through SEO-optimised content and create and manage Happilo’s social media campaigns. Social Beat won the mandate post a multi-agency pitch.

“Social Beat comprises young and dynamic digital evangelists. Happilo is looking forward to partnering with Social Beat and further our digital presence to achieve dominance in this category. Additionally, Hapillo plans to grow into exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) in the near future and open around eight company-owned stores,” Vikas Nahar, founder, Happilo Private Limited, said.

Happilo is a premium dried fruits and healthy snack brand that was founded in the year 2016. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Happilo sells edible Nuts, Dried Fruits, Seeds, Dry Roasted snacks, Trail Mixes, Festive Gift hampers and more.

