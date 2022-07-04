Social Beat bags digital mandate for Beyond Water

D2C brand Beyond Water has awarded its digital mandate to Social Beat. With this partnership, the company aims to scale its revenue growth by 10X and become the category leader in the water enhancers space. “We have recently partnered with Social Beat to achieve our marketing goals, and I can already say that their team is extremely organised and data-driven. The calculated scope laid out by them for the next 12 months looks encouraging and optimistic,” Devang Singhania, founder, BeyondWater, said.

As per the mandate, Social Beat will launch a full-funnel, creative-led performance marketing campaign and drive both D2C and marketplace platforms to scale Beyond Water’s product sales. D2Scale, Social Beat’s Centre of Excellence for D2C brands, will play a vital role in driving sales through performance marketing, branding, marketing automation and building the customer’s perception of Beyond Water. “With our deep experience in scaling D2C brands, we look forward to leveraging our creative and digital capabilities to meet their objectives,” Vikas Chawla, co-founder, Social Beat, stated.

Apart from the performance marketing campaigns, Social Beat will also leverage a creative content strategy with marketplace SEO and optimisation that will play a key role in establishing a concrete digital presence for Beyond Water.

Beyond Water is a hydration solutions company that aims at changing people’s perspectives about drinking water. Headquartered in Kolkata, Beyond Water offers a solution to hydration problems through its customisable, portable, convenient products. They offer numerous naturally concocted flavours ranging from mango peach, watermelon, rose lemonade, and lemon mint to electrolytes and mocktail mixes.

