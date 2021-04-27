Social Beat awarded the digital mandate of ART Fertility Clinics

Social Beat will build brand trust for ART Fertility Clinics in India

Digital marketing agency Social Beat has been awarded the digital mandate of UAE-based ART Fertility Clinics to amplify their venture in India. Social Beat will handle the digital media planning and performance marketing to accelerate patient acquisition. “We are pleased to appoint Social Beat as our digital marketing partner. As we embark upon a new journey in India, we believe with their strong experience and capabilities, Social Beat will be able to drive our narrative in a compelling manner and build brand trust in India,” Vinesh Gadhia, chief executive officer, ART Fertility Clinics India, stated.

“The fertility segment is growing at a rapid pace and we are looking to leverage our digital capabilities to educate as well as acquire patients,” Vikas Chawla, co-founder, Social Beat, said.

“We are pleased to have partnered with a globally renowned brand such as ART Fertility which provides best-in-class services to its patients. Our vast experience in providing digital marketing services for brands in the healthcare sector, particularly patient acquisition will help us drive success for ART Fertility. We are looking forward to narrating ART fertility’s brand story to the audience through innovative and engaging campaigns,” Rachna Ganatra, head – strategy and business development, Social Beat, added.

Founded in 2012, Social Beat is a digital growth partner for hyperscaling startups and brands in India. With a team of digital experts across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR and Chennai, they manage 3% of digital media investment in India and are premier partners with Google, Facebook, Linkedin, Amazon. They work as extended growth teams at startups including Khatabook, mFine, Rupeek, boAt, ZestMoney, Matrimony, Chumbak, Paytm and Pinelabs and with top brands including ITC, Jaquar, Tata Cliq, Hotstar, Himalaya, Sundaram Mutual and Isuzu on driving innovation through a combination of creativity and performance.

