Social ads volume increases by 142% in week 14: BARC-Nielsen Report

TV consumptions grew 38% over pre-COVID period.

While TV consumptions grew 38% the overall free commercial time (FCT) has seen a 26% drop on television during April 4 – 10, 2020 (week 14) when compared to January 11-31, 2020 (week 2) as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural) in collaboration with Nielsen. Titled, ‘TV and Smartphone Habits As India Braces For Lockdown 2.0’, the report also highlights how essentials sectors such as Banking/Finance/Investment, Food and Beverages, Household Products, Personal Care/Personal Hygiene, among others, continue to be the highest daily FCT contributor with social ads coming in second while recording 142% increase in FCT.

According to the report, Hindi GEC attained an all time high viewership of 400 crore since 2015 in hindi speaking markets (HSM) Urban in week 14 on the back of the return of classics. Following Hindi GEC is Hindi movies genre which has either equalised or, in some markets, surpassed Hindi GEC. The movie genre recorded a 73% growth in Week 14. The genre share of Hindi GEC in Week 14 stood at 29% followed by Hindi movies with 25% and Hindi news with 13%.

With the number of cases over 12,500, the coronavirus continues to shroud people’s minds as 40% of the top 100 Google searches was regarding COVID-19 with one in eight consumers accessing the AAROGYA SETU app.

The report, which also revealed data on content consumption on smartphones, highlighted how content consumption on smartphones has increased by 12% with users spending 4.3 hours a day on their devices in week 14. Out of this, nearly 19% is spent on messaging apps, 15% on social media apps. Meanwhile, 14% is spent on video streaming apps, while gaming accounts for 9% of the total time spent in week 14. Interestingly, video streaming, news app and fitness apps have recorded a rise in time spent in week 14, with video news consumption showing a 75% rise during the same period.

Digital ad volumes also see a decline as retail, travel and auto record 98%, 52% and 61% decline in ad insertion during March 14-24, 2020 as opposed to january 11-31, 2020. Meanwhile, sectors such as services, education and computers recorded 168%, 109% and 202% rise in ad volumes for the same period.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on April 14 announcing the extension of the lockdown garnered the highest of the four addresses on COVID-19 with 400 crore viewing minutes as per BARC’s preview data.

