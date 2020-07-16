Soccer leads the sports advertising charts with 67% ad share: TAM AdEx

Week 26-28 registered a 7% rise in the average number of advertisers and brands compared to week 23-25.

Television ad volumes grew 31% in week 28 (July 5-11, 2020) when compared to week 23 (May 31- June 6, 2020), according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Meanwhile, the average ad volumes per day remained almost equal for June and July with July registering 987 hours of average ad volumes per day while June registered 982 hours.

As per the data, week 26-28 (June 21 – July 11, 2020) registered a 7% rise in the average number of advertisers and brands compared to week 23-25 (May 31 – June 20, 2020). Out of this, week 27, witnessed the highest number of categories, brands and advertisers.

Unsurprisingly, ‘Personal Care/Personal Hygiene’ sector topped the charts to emerge as the most advertised sector with 22% share followed by the food and beverage (F&B) sector. Out of this, toilet soap category led the charts with 8% advertising share followed by shampoos at 5%. Milk beverage, Washing powder/liquid and ecom-media/entertainment/social media stood at the third, fourth and the fifth position with 4% share. Top 50 categories accounts for 75% share of TV ad volumes

During week 23-28, the top 10 advertisers together accounted for 50% share of TV ad volumes. ‘HUL’ alone had more than 1/4th of the ad volume share with 27% share followed by Reckitt Benckiser with 6% share. The data reveals that over 680 advertisers have consistently advertised during week 23-28 on television.

With ads coming back on TV, June 2020 witnessed 63% rise in ad volumes of celebrity endorsed ads as opposed to April 2020. During Apr-Jun’20, celebrity endorsed ads accounted for 21% share of ad volumes on TV. Out of this, film actresses led in endorsing brands with 43% share of ad volumes followed by film actors at 36%. Sports personalities accounted for 15% to celebrity endorsed ads. Meanwhile, TV actresses and actors accounted for 4% and 2% share, respectively. Interestingly, cricketer Virat Kohli topped the list of most visible celebrity on TV with an average visibility of 10 hrs./day across all channels, followed by Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor.

With English Premier League and LaLiga back, sports genre witnessed 5x growth in live sports programming in June 2020 as opposed to Apr’20. Overtaking cricket, soccer leads the advertising charts with 67% share of ad volume followed by cricket with 18% share. International Cricket Council (ICC) emerged as the biggest spender with 17% share followed by Amul and Hero Motocorp at 14% and 13%, respectively, Think & Learn and ITC trailed behind with 6% share, each.

Weekday matches of Premier League garnered 53% more advertising compared to weekend matches. The second live soccer tournament during Covid attracted 16 advertisers from 24 categories promoting 47 brands.

