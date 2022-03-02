SNJ Group extends tie-up with Chennai Super Kings for 3 years

The strategic partnership, which began in 2019, will provide SNJ Group visibility on the leading arm of the Super Kings’ yellow jersey and both sides of the trousers.

SNJ Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests, has extended its association with four-time IPL champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as sponsor for the 2022-2024 duration. This involves a marketing budget of `40 crore for the three years.

SN Jayamurugan, chairman of SNJ Group, said, “We are elated to team up with CSK yet again for the fourth year in a row. This sponsorship is the convergence of India’s favourite IPL team and favourite brands, British Empire and SNJ 10000. Staying true to our campaign slogan, our partnership is ‘Semma Mass, Semma Strong.”

SNJ Group has interests in brewery & distillery, sugar, hospitality and power sectors.

KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings Cricket, said, “We are delighted to continue our association with SNJ Group. The partnership has been fruitful and we are confident the next three years will be even more exciting. The extension of the association is another step forward in our long and successful journey.”

