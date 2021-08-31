Snickers unveils a new film featuring Vinay Pathak

The film shows a humorous take on ‘Hunger Pangs’ that consumers have often seen and loved in Snickers ad films

Snickers has rolled out a new film starring Vinay Pathak alongside Vedika Nawani. Bringing to life the brand proposition of ‘You’re Not You When You’re Hungry’, the film shows a humorous take on ‘hunger pangs’ that consumers have often seen and loved in Snickers ad films. The film is available in nine languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telegu, Bengali, Oriya, Gujrati and Marathi.

Conceptualised by BBDO India, the new TVC depicts an unusual and outlandish act or decision of the protagonist, as seen in the film where Vinay Pathak, portraying the role of a father, ends up buying a ‘monster’ truck during a hunger pang. “The brand proposition of Snickers, ‘You’re not you when you’re hungry’, has become iconic and is loved by consumers across the world. With this new ad featuring actors Vinay Pathak and Vedika Nawani, we have drawn on the tongue-in-cheek humor of the brand to bring to life a comical situation arising out of hunger pangs. At Mars Wrigley India, we are led by our purpose of creating a billion better moments for consumers, customers and communities, and we are confident that the audience will love the new TVC as we celebrate the joy associated with Snickers,” Kalpesh R Parmar, country general manager, Mars Wrigley, India said.

“Snickers is such a loved brand and I resonate deeply with its persona and tongue in cheek sense of humour. Being a part of their quirky new film has been a fun-filled experience and I look forward to seeing how the audience reacts to the ad. I hope they enjoy watching it as much as I enjoyed shooting it,” Pathak stated on his association.

“We built on the long-running global idea and human truth: when you’re hungry, you’re just not yourself. The task was to refresh it for immediate impact – something that will be instantly noticed, distinctive and drive salience for Snickers. The monster truck was it! The incongruity is intriguing! Why has our hero bought a monster truck? A-ha, it’s a hunger pang! And, of course, Snickers is the substantial, nut-filled bar that has always been known for satisfying hunger pangs,” Josy Paul, chairman and CCO of BBDO India, stated.

