Snehil Dixit Mehra named head of content and digital media at ALTBalaji

Snehil Dixit Mehra has joined ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. as the head of content and digital media. Earlier Mehra worked with film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as associate director.

In her new role, Mehra will be leading the content and programming division for ALTBalaji and will be responsible for managing the upcoming original content line-up and the platform’s creative strategy. She has worked as a writer, director, digital influencer and recently forayed into acting with her performance in Jio Studios’ Apharan Season 2. She brings with her an experience in the media and entertainment space of over 16 years.

“This is my second innings at ALTBalaji, a homecoming for me, however with a larger mandate now. I am looking forward to planning a roadmap for further accelerated growth of ALTBalaji as a leading digital content hub,” Mehra stated.

Read Also: Soha Ali Khan joins Clensta as brand promoter

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook