Snapshot: Education saw highest ad violations in FY22

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) released its annual complaints report for the April 2021 to March 2022 period, during which it processed 5,532 advertisements across print, digital and television. The number of complaints in FY22 increased by 25%

Most offensive categories

The number of objectionable ads in FY22 increased by 62%

Education was the most offensive category, accounting for 33% of the objectionable ads

Healthcare and personal care followed with 16% and 11% of the violations

New categories such as crypto and gaming each accounted for 8% of the violating ads

Food & beverage, fashion, e-commerce and realty were some of the other offensive categories

Digital & celebrity ads under the scanner

Nearly 48% of the ads processed belonged to the digital medium while print accounted for 47%

Of the objectionable digital ads, 43% were published on Instagram and 28% on YouTube

Complaints against influencers constituted 29% of total grievances

Complaints regarding celebrity-led ads with misleading claims saw a 41% increase

Celebrity-led ads saw maximum violation of ASCI guidelines, with 92% of complaints upheld

How the complaints held up

Of the 5,532 ads processed, 39% were not contested by the advertiser while 55%were found to be objectionable

Complaints against 4% of the ads were dismissed

The overall compliance rate was 94%

Source of the complaints

Complaints from consumers constituted 21% of the total complaints raised

About 75% of the ads were processed suo-moto by ASCI

Intra-industry and CSO/government complaints stood at 2% each

