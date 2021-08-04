Snapdeal launches brand campaign for southern markets targeting value-conscious buyers

Earlier this year, Snapdeal had launched its Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal, for its Hindi speaking market

Snapdeal has launched its brand campaign for southern markets, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. The campaign titled as ‘Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal’ targets savvy, value-conscious buyers. It will be live across all social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and OTT platforms like Hotstar and MX Player. However, the e-commerce platform will run the campaign in the Malayalam market with Youtube Creator Promotions and Facebook Branded Content Ads only.

The campaign takes a dig at the burden of a branded lifestyle. It attempts to portray how the users unburden themselves when they discover the high-quality, affordable selection available on Snapdeal.

While southern markets account for a significant customer base for Snapdeal, the scope and potential to increase its reach in these markets is immense, Soumyadip Chatterjee, brand marketing director, Snapdeal, said.

“With Snapdeal’s Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal, we are breaking the myth that only expensive and branded products offer good quality. It also highlights our positioning as a leading value e-commerce platform. We also want to create awareness among people that good quality doesn’t have to cost extra, and they can now find many suitable options and choices online from the comfort of their homes,” Chatterjee added.

In a cluttered segment amid deep-pocketed competitors such as Flipkart, Amazon, Snapdeal strives to stand out by focusing on the value segment. While value retail has traditionally thrived in India’s bazaars and in more recent times through modern format value retailers, an online equivalent of the same was missing, the company said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Snapdeal had launched its Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal, for its Hindi speaking market with a series of ten videos starring Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

