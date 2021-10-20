Snapdeal launches a new campaign with Mohit Raina

This festive season, Snapdeal is running regional campaigns and has collaborated with popular social media influencers.

E-commerce company Snapdeal has rolled out a new campaign starring Mohit Raina as part of its Toofani Sale consumer campaign in this festive period. Amplifying Snapdeal’s brand campaign, “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal”, that addresses the notion that only expensive products/brands offer good quality, Mohit Raina is collaborating with Snapdeal for digital and social media campaigns, the company said in a statement.

With the partnership, Raina will be seen ordering various Diwali looks for himself and his friend, played by Chahatt Khanna, a popular TV actress, with popular fashion choices available on Snapdeal.com, his social media handles. “We see the partnership with Mohit as a way to reach and build trust with the Indian heartland audiences, and deliver credibility of our efficacy and brand promise. He is a self-made movie star with humble beginnings and gets huge respect and love from Indian TV and movies viewers, due to his larger-than-life roles in shows like Mahadev and blockbuster films like Uri,” Soumyadip Chatterjee, brand marketing director, Snapdeal said on the launch of the new campaign.

This festive season, Snapdeal is running regional campaigns and has collaborated with popular social media influencers. Before going live with Mohit Raina, it had campaigns running in Gujarat and West Bengal, with Aarohi Patel and Subhashree Ganguly, that was focussed on Navratri and Durga Puja celebrations. The campaign is currently running on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and OTTs like Zee5 and MX Player.

Earlier it has collaborated with Ahaana Krishna, Kalidas Jayaram, Mirnaa Menon and Siddharth Menon for Onam targeting Malayalam speaking customers and launched its “Brand Waali Quality, Bazaar Waali Deal” campaign for southern markets in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil.

