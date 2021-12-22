Snapdeal appoints Himanshu Chakrawarti as president

Prior to joining Snapdeal, Himanshu Chakrawarti was the CEO of Unlimited Fashion

Snapdeal Limited has appointed Himanshu Chakrawarti as president of the company. As president, Chakrawarti will lead various functions at Snapdeal to drive the company’s Bharat-focused, value commerce strategy and steer various growth-related and operational initiatives. Himanshu Chakrawarti brings an in-depth understanding of value retail and omni-channel distribution operations in India, Rohit Bansal, co-founder and COO, Snapdeal, said. “Additionally, his success with building brands will add immense value to Snapdeal’s Power Brands program. We look forward to benefiting from his experience and leadership as we collectively continue to build our Bharat-focused, value commerce platform,” he added.

Prior to joining Snapdeal, Himanshu Chakrawarti was the CEO of Unlimited Fashion – Arvind Lifestyle Brands’ value fashion retail chain with a focus on affordable fashion apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. At Unlimited Fashion, he was responsible for setting the strategic direction and overseeing entire operations including curating brands and assortments, guidance on product designs, and pricing strategy. He also led the direct integration of over 75 stores with top e-commerce platforms and enabled real-time inventory visibility and fulfillment. Before joining Unlimited Fashion, he was the CEO of Hi-Care Services, which was backed by the leading PE Fund, True North. As the CEO of Essar-owned The MobileStore from 2011-2015, he had a ringside view of India’s fast-growing retail market for smartphones.

“Himanshu Chakrawarti’s experience in building teams, processes, and businesses will be invaluable as we continue to deepen our capabilities to serve value-conscious buyers across Bharat” Kunal Bahl, co-founder, chairman, and CEO, Snapdeal, stated.

Snapdeal also recently named Priyaranjan Kumar as vice president and business head, and made key additions earlier this year, including Girish Koppad as vice president and head of technology and Saurabh Bansal as chief merchandising officer, who returned to Snapdeal for his second stint at the company.

