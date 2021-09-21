Smytten rolls out #TrySomethingNew campaign

The month-long campaign has begun with a couple of digital ad films

Smytten, the sampling and engagement platform for direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, has announced the launch of its new campaign titled #TrySomethingNew. The month-long campaign has begun with a couple of digital ad films that encourage millennials to choose, try and then decide before making a purchase decision. The platform has roped in actor Adah Sharma, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala and popular content creator Sakshi Sindwani for the campaign.

To create buzz around the campaign, Smytten is associating with OTT platforms such as Disney+Hotstar for Indian Premier League(IPL). It also wants to leverage the power of social engagement through Instagram Reels Challenge taken up by few bollywood Celebrities along with their instagram fans.

“While growing up we always had limited options to choose from. The advent of the digital age opened a whole new arena for FMCG brands to improve customer experience, deepen engagement and deliver contextually relevant information. But there was still a huge gap in the pre-purchase experience of a product. Smytten was founded to fill in that gap,” Swagata Sarangi, co-founder, Smytten, said.

“In the current day and age, millennials are experimental consumers who are aspirational and want to try out different products and experiences that make them look good and feel good. While they want to try new things, they are also value conscious and seek for validation before they open up their wallet. Smytten caters to this segment,” Sarangi added.

The platform has also planned many in-app activities over the next 30 days that allow Smytten users to try something new every day with new trials on their feed in line with the theme of campaign,#TrySomethingNew. As the platform is going omni-channel for this campaign, it will be present in some key cities starting with Ahmedabad through in-mall activations.

“Smytten brings this unique proposition of product trials to India’s largely young, internet savvy population who wish to keep themselves abreast of the latest products that are being launched and the lifestyle trends that are evolving continuously. We are happy to see that the campaign is able to express the merit and joy of trying new things at the same time, touching the right chords with the millennials,” Sainath Saraban, co-founder, Studio Simple and former national creative director, Leo Burnett, said.

