Smytten celebrates its seventh anniversary with launch of #7ReasonsToGetSmytten campaign

Smytten has launched its #7ReasonsToGetSmytten campaign to mark its seventh anniversary. As part of the campaign, the company has released a digital film that highlights seven reasons why customers get ‘smitten by Smytten’.

The vision of the company has always aligned with the idea of creating unforgettable experiences for consumers to make their shopping journey seamless and full of discovery, Swagata Sarangi, co-founder, Smytten, said. “As a team, reaching 12 million users and 1200 brand partners inspires us to take our goals to the next level as we build a consumer-first brand,” she added.

The company, which was founded by Siddhartha Nangia and Swagata Sarangi, is a tech-enabled direct-to-customer (D2C) product discovery and trial platform. According to the company, it hosts over 1,200 lifestyle brands across categories such as fragrances, beauty, makeup, among others. It claims to provide its brand partners with a suite of services and data-backed insights needed for scaling up customer acquisition, product development and channel expansion.

Also Read: CEAT Ltd names Lakshmi Narayanan B as its chief marketing officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook