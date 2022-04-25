Smule rolls out ‘Give a song your voice’ campaign

Smule has launched its ‘Give a song your voice’ campaign in India, aiming to encourage music lovers to celebrate their passion for music and embrace their creativity on the collaborative singing app. With this latest campaign, the singing app is showcasing what it means to enable ultimate musical expression. Conceptualised by Tree Design advertising agency, the ad films have been directed by Rahul Bharti and produced by Tamboo films. The ad films are live across digital, video and OLV platforms and TV.

Music is a powerful tool that transcends boundaries, bonds us together and creates a sense of community, Bill Bradford, president, Smule, said. “With the ‘Give a song your voice’ campaign, we’re empowering people to harness that force and stretch the limits of self-expression and creativity through song. We are offering a curated playlist available in seven local languages to better cater to the diverse communities in India. At Smule, we strive to foster meaningful social connections through co-creation and musical expression,” he added.

As a part of the campaign, Smule has launched four films which highlight the ease and convenience of using the Smule app in everyday life situations. These films feature a young girl using Smule on her daily commute through the quiet backwaters; two friends creating an easy duet while being stuck on the road; a young student grooving to a romantic tune when he sees his crush in college; and a couple escaping to the world of music from their busy family get-together.

For Viral Jani, EVP and country head, India, Times Bridge, this campaign is a reflection of Smule’s commitment to democratising music in the country and empowering its community to do more of what they love. “As strategic partners of the Smule brand in India, we are delighted to see its growth in the Indian market. This newly launched campaign is a way of celebrating unique musical expressions through song.”

