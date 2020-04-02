Smule India rolls out ‘India Jam Karega’ campaign to invite music enthusiasts

The campaign ‘India Jam Karega’ showcases how the Indian consumer connects over music

Music application Smule India has launched a new brand campaign ‘India Jam Karega’ to encourage music lovers across the country to come and jam online together. Through the campaign, the application aims to position itself as the go-to social singing network and inspire people to come together and pursue their interest towards music.

The campaign tells a musical story of various situations where people from all over the country sing and jam together. Music has the inter-cultural ability to cross frontiers and it is a language the world understands and that connects societies, Bill Bradford, president, Smule said. According to him, it’s more crucial than ever to invoke the power of music to bring people closer, while encouraging, engaging and exciting anyone who likes to sing, anytime, anywhere.

The campaign voiced by Sneha Khanwalkar, sung by Benny Dayal and Shalmali Kholgadhe aims to unite music enthusiasts across the country. “We aim to be the one stage where all of India unites to celebrate its passion for music. This campaign is an invitation for Indian music lovers to join our growing community of millions of music lovers – the rookie, the enthusiast and the expert,” Bradford elaborated.

The campaign ‘India Jam Karega’ is an expression of how the Indian consumer connects over music and forms new connections that are driven by the passion of singing together from north to south, east to west of India and across the world, Viral Jani, sr. VP investment operations, Times Bridge said. “This campaign is a true reflection of how the Smule community of singers in India come together to Jam and unite on this platform.”

