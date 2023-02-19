Smriti Mandhana named captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore women’s team

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced Smriti Mandhana as the captain of the women’s team ahead of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The left-handed India batter, Smriti Mandhana was signed in the recent auction held in Mumbai for INR 3.40 crore, the highest price for a player in the WPL auction.

Speaking on the announcement, Prathmesh Mishra, chairman RCB, said: “Smriti is central to our Play Bold philosophy and cricketing plans. We have handed her the leadership role, and we are confident that Smriti will lead RCB into greater heights.”

Smriti Mandhana is a premier batter in women’s cricket and has made a massive impact in the T20 format over the last decade. An opener, Smriti has made 2661 runs from 113 WT20Is, averaging 27.15 and with a strike-rate of 123.19.

Mandhana has also been a sought-after player in the T20 circuit, making appearances for Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder (Women’s BBL), Western Storm (Kia Super League) and Southern Brave (The Hundred).

A decorated player, Mandhana has recently won the ICC Women Cricketer Of The Year, for scoring 855 runs in 22 matches in 2021. She is also an Arjuna Award winner in 2018.

