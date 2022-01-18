smallcase rolls out ‘Invest in ideas’ campaign

Through the campaign, smallcase is reaching out to new investors who have recently opened demat accounts

With the aim to help young investors achieve portfolio diversification goals, smallcase, a direct indexing and model portfolio platform launched its first campaign ‘Invest in Ideas’. The series of three digital ads covers various ideas for investors to choose from such as IT, internet and rural demand. Influencers and content creators like Tanmay Bhat, Zakir Khan, Nithin Kamath shared the videos on social media.

The company has collaborated with Sony Liv, Hotstar, YouTube, Spotify, major TV channels, digital news platforms and social influencers to distribute these ads. Through the campaign, smallcase is reaching out to millions of new investors who have recently opened demat accounts. It has been launched to help investors to start building their equity portfolio in a healthy and simple to understand manner.

The last 18 months have seen unprecedented interest in the capital markets from retail investors, Vasanth Kamath, founder and CEO, smallcase said. “Many of them were entering the equity asset class for the first time. New demat accounts have doubled during this time with around 3.5 crore new accounts. The Invest in Ideas campaign will help them take a portfolio based approach to investing. smallcases are created based on simple to understand ideas that are shaping the future, so investors can choose what they believe in,” Kamath added.

“Through this campaign, we are targeting tech-savvy investors with a digital-first campaign especially at a time when most Indians are consuming information online. With an aim to reach out to more than five crore investors, we are confident that our creative campaign will resonate with young India and help them make the right investment decisions,” Vaibhav Jalan, vice president, business, smallcase, stated.

As per the company, a larger participation in the investment space is coming from millennials, with a massive spike in the number of 20 and 30-year-old investors who have turned to stocks in the last two years. The phenomenon is accelerated by modern investing experiences available on mobile and web platforms.

