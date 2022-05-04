Slurrp Farm urges #YesKaTimeAaGaya in new brand campaign featuring Anushka Sharma

Food brand Slurrp Farm has launched its first brand campaign – ‘Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya’, featuring investor and brand ambassador Anushka Sharma. The three-part digital campaign highlights how mothers are constantly fighting a battle with the world to feed their children right. Mothers deal with a flood of opinions and options on giving their children the right kind of nutrition. “Ask any mom anywhere, and she will tell you that feeding her kids right is a battle she has to constantly fight with the world. Mothers have to keep saying ‘No’ to fend off junk-laden food that well-meaning family and friends often offer their kids. To showcase this constant dilemma that mothers face, we have launched the ‘Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya’ campaign. It uses rap as a unique visual device to break through the clutter and highlight Slurrp Farm’s core proposition – food so tasty and healthy that no mother needs to feel guilty while indulging her children,” Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders and co-CEOs, Wholsum Foods Pvt Ltd, said.

The first tranche od the campaign went live on Wednesday and will be amplified across multiple digital touchpoints including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, as well as via 2,500 leading influencers, amongst others.

The digital films focus on such a moment in a mother’s life when she is urged to feed her children a seemingly healthy food option that she knows is actually packed with harmful ingredients. The films highlight her struggle to keep saying ‘no’ to these well-wishers of her children only to finally find an ally – in her own kids, in Slurrp Farm and in Anushka Sharma. “It’s never easy to say no – more so when it’s to people who have your best interests at heart. Slurrp Farm’s ‘Yes Ka Time Aa Gaya’ campaign brings this predicament to life and offers a wholesome, and convenient solution. As a mother, I identify strongly with this message and am confident that the campaign will inspire not just mothers, but families, to dig a little deeper and pay attention to the food their kids are eating,” Anushka Sharma said.

R

Read Also: The FIFS fallout: Why MPL, MyTeam11 and My11Circle left the industry body

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook