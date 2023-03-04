Slice unveils “Aam ka ehsas, sabse khaas” campaign with its new brand ambassador Kiara Advani

Slice onboards Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador. The brand also launched its new fun summer campaign, ‘Aam ka ehsas, sabse khaas’ featuring Advani at a brand event.

As per the company, with Advani as its brand ambassador, Slice aims to further connect with its audience and reinforce its position as the go-to drink for mango lovers across the country.

The new film transports audiences to a tropical paradise where Advani is dressed in a flowy yellow ensemble with her best companion, Slice as she sits next to a boy who is attempting to woo her. With a pleasing and playful background score, the screen switches between the boy and Advani exchanging looks while the boy imitates the actor’s actions to engage with her – only he sits with a bottle of another mango drink attempting to match Slice. Audiences then witness Advani indulging herself bit-by-bit in the Slice experience. Failed at his efforts to be her one and only, the boy gives into the irresistible Slice®, as Kiara exclaims that he can try all he wants, Slice® is still her ‘Sabse Khaas’!

Speaking on the association and the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “With a huge fan base amongst our target audience, we believe Advani’s popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way.”

Commenting on the summer campaign, he further added, “Our new summer campaign is a perfect reflection of the quintessential Slice way of indulging in a mango experience. From relishing the last drop of Slice to the spirited music and added hint of playfulness, the film seamlessly blends into the new AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS narrative. We are confident that the new film will strike a chord with our consumers.”

The new Slice TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

