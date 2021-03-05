Slice rolls out a new campaign featuring brand ambassador Katrina Kaif

The new TVC film shows brand ambassador Katrina Kaif posing the ultimate taste challenge to a fan

Slice has unveiled its ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ campaign accompanied by a new TVC featuring actor and brand ambassador Katrina Kaif. The new Slice TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor and social media with a 360-degree campaign.

The new TVC film, set against the backdrop of a beach, shows brand ambassador Katrina Kaif posing the ultimate taste challenge to a fan. The blind taste challenge set off by Kaif urges him to make a choice between Slice and another mango-flavored drink. The results of the taste challenge help establish Slice as the thickest and tastiest mango drink in India as the co-star ultimately chooses Slice as his preferred choice. Kaif also engages with consumers at the end of the TVC by urging them to take the Slice taste challenge and try ‘Sabse Thick and Tasty’ Slice for themselves.

Consumers have expressed immense love for Slice which is a testament to our confidence in the product, Anuj Goyal, associate director, Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India said. “We wanted to take a step further and encourage our consumers to take the new Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty blind taste challenge to bolster Slice’s position as the tastiest and thickest mango drink in India. We are excited to reach out to our consumers this summer through this campaign featuring Katrina Kaif,” he added.

“My association with Slice goes back a long time and it’s a pleasure to bring forth my personal belief in Slice being the tastiest mango drink in India. I am beyond excited to launch the new ‘Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty’ campaign that exudes my confidence in the brand. I cannot wait for my fans to take the taste challenge and discover the pure, indulgent joy of drinking the thick and tasty Slice themselves,” Kaif stated.

