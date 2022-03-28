slice rolls out a new ad campaign for IPL 15

The campaign is conceptualised by Fatmen Ideas

slice has launched its new ad campaign with the punchline ‘slice the slow’. The campaign aims to highlight the slice card’s USP of super speed and the current generation’s need for speed. The two ad films for the campaign aired during the IPL 2022’s commercial breaks on Disney+ Hotstar and featured zoomorphic characters. The campaign is conceptualised by Fatmen Ideas. As per the company, slice’s ad films stay true to their trademark unconventional creative approach, which make them appeal to the millennials and GenZ. The release of the ad campaign is in line with slice’s debut as the principal sponsor of Mumbai Indians.

In today’s fast moving world time is the most precious commodity, the company aims to save it, Shikha Gupta, creative head, slice, stated. “We wanted to showcase the quintessence of the slice super card – its speed – and that we’re a brand for those who believe in moving fast. We need to be reflective of the persona of the people we cater to and that’s what led us to design the campaign in this tone and tenor. Fatmen Ideas and ZigZag Films brought this vision to life with a distinctive campaign that reflects our design ethos, and with humour, quirk and zing,” she added.

The first film for the campaign shows an in-store cash counter scenario where the cashier, depicted by a walrus, slowly bills items for a customer. The slice user, portrayed by a rabbit, who is waiting for their turn to approach the billing counter, pulls out a slice card and flings it at the cashier’s head like a shuriken to ‘slice the slow’. The slice card transforms the slow walrus into a rabbit and puts the billing into breakneck speed. The film ends with the tagline – “For the fast ones”. Following a similar notion, the second film in the series also shows an innately slow animal like a hippo, who is trumped by a cheetah in a different scenario. The third film of the series will be released soon.

