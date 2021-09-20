Slice card rolls out new campaign highlighting its features

The campaign aims to depict how in front of the Slice card, everything else seems surprisingly slow.

Leveraging the cricket season, youth-centric brand Slice has launched a new campaign for its credit card with an aim to bring alive its features including fast onboarding, instant cashbacks, quick approvals, among others. The campaign was conceptualised by 82.5 Communications. “Slice is a unique start-up brand that presented us with something that’s become remarkably rare these days—the opportunity to work on an ad campaign with a single-minded focus. The creative output speaks for itself,” Sumanto Chattopadhyay, chairman and chief creative officer, 82.5 Communications, India, said.

The campaign aims to depict how in front of the Slice card, everything else seems surprisingly slow. The three films under the campaign are sure to resonate with the youth of today who want to live for now and wouldn’t want anything to slow them down, Naveen Raman, senior vice president and branch head, 82.5 Communications – South, said. “Every time I speak to someone who belongs to Gen Z, I realise how fast the world around us is changing. Their outlook towards money, spends and credit is so different. Everything needs to be fast – fast decisions, faster execution. Slice caters to this mindset and this campaign shines a spotlight on this ‘instant’ attitude of the new generation,” he added.

A campaign for a credit card challenger brand should challenge the status quo of the category’s advertising, Sangeetha Sampath and Ravikumar Cherussola, group creative directors, 82.5 Communications – South, stated. “That really was our starting point. And here we are – with a sharp, edgy, youthful campaign that does justice to a card that is ‘nothing like a credit card’,” they said.

82.5 Communications is an agency set up to help brands succeed in the Indian market. Part of the Ogilvy Group and a WPP company, the young agency already has two Grand Prix at the coveted EFFIES to its credit and a host of Indian and MNC clients in its roster. The agency follows an open source model, which brings together its core services of strategy, creative and brand custodianship, along with the best of WPP partners’ allied skills, for its clients. It has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

Read Also: Dentsu India elevates Rahul Vengalil to managing partner of Isobar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook