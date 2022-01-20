Slice becomes principal sponsor for Mumbai Indians

As part of the three-year partnership, slice’s logo will appear on the front of all Mumbai Indians’ official jerseys

Slice has joined hands with Mumbai Indians as principal sponsor. As part of the three-year partnership, slice’s logo will appear on the front of all Mumbai Indians’ official jerseys. While this deal marks slice’s debut in sports sponsorship, slice aims to connect with cricket fans across the globe through this partnership. “There is definitely zero correlation between a financial product and a cricket team. However, there are a lot of similarities between two teams who are relentlessly seeking for championship,” Rajan Bajaj, founder-CEO, slice said.



“Being the most successful teams in the IPL with five titles to its name, Mumbai Indians inspires not only millions of its fans, but also entrepreneurs like me with the team’s passion, focus, and persistent spirit. It’s the shared hunger for winning and excellence that bring us together. With cricket being at the heart of Indian culture, we will together bring more excitement to this vibrant culture as well as take it to all the cricket lovers around the world,” Bajaj added.



In November 2021, slice entered the coveted unicorn club after raising $220 million in its Series B fundraise co-led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners. It claims to have seen a 40% month-on-month growth and over seven million registered users. The company plans to launch its UPI product in 2022 and further enhance the payments experience of the millennials and gen Z in India.



“We wanted to partner with a brand with whom we shared common values. Innovation, technology and a fan-centric approach are core values for Mumbai Indians as well as slice. This deal is testament to how a millennial brand like slice trusts us as their preferred partner to connect with their young customers. It is truly about making a difference in the way cricket and financial products are perceived by our millennial and gen Z fanbase,” a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said.

